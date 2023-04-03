Making news
Sick Philippine sailor brought ashore for treatment in Khanh Hoa
The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre said on April 2 that 33-year-old Francisco Menard Loyd Gica was on C. Free Dom ship en route from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Singapore, when he suffered from symptoms of headache, bellyache, persistent cough and breathing problems.
The centre received a request for medical assistance from the captain on April 1 evening when the ship was navigating through waters about 60 nautical miles east of Nha Trang.
It dispatched ship SAR273 for the rescue mission, which brought the man to a local hospital later the same day./.