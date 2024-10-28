Making news
Ship sailing to RoK for coast guard exchange
Aiming to boost the friendship, mutual understanding, and trust between the two forces, the trip will see the Vietnamese delegation meeting with local authorities and joining exchange and experience-sharing activities with the KCG’s academy and several other units as well as joint exercises in search and rescue and fire prevention. They are scheduled to tour a number of cultural sites in the RoK.
At the send-off ceremony held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on October 27, Major General Tran Van Tho, Commander of VCG Region 1 Command, said the visit translated into reality the directions on international integration and diplomacy issued by the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence’s leader. It is expected to cement cooperation between the VCG and the KCG.
The journey will also help the Vietnamese crew enhance command ability, operational skills, and proficiency with weapons and equipment for prolonged activities at sea, he noted./.