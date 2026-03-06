Ship 016 – Quang Trung docks at Coonawarra Naval Base, preparing for Int'l Fleet Review

Ship 016 – Quang Trung docks at Coonawarra Naval Base, Australia. Photo: qdnd.vn

Ship 016 – Quang Trung of Brigade 162 under Naval Region 4 of the Vietnam People’s Navy on March 5 arrived at Coonawarra Naval Base in Darwin, Australia’s Northern Territory, making logistical and technical preparations before continuing its voyage to Sydney.

Captain Bernadette Alexander, Commanding Officer of Coonawarra Naval Base, and Colonel Nguyen Anh Vu, Vietnam’s Defence Attaché in Australia, welcomed the ship and its delegation, expressing their pleasure at the Vietnam People’s Navy sending a vessel to participate in the International Fleet Review marking the 125th anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy and the Exercise Kakadu 2026 in Sydney.

The vessel departed Cam Ranh Naval Base on February 23 and sailed more than 2,500 nautical miles to reach Darwin. The mission is led by Colonel Nguyen Minh Lanh, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 4, with the crew carrying out the voyage in line with the approved operational plan.

On February 26, the delegation held a solemn equator-crossing ceremony, highlighting the crew’s ability to operate and manage technical systems in distant waters while fostering maritime awareness and strengthening their commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and interests at sea.

According to schedule, Ship 016 – Quang Trung will leave Darwin on March 7 to continue its journey to Sydney to take part in the International Fleet Review celebrating the Royal Australian Navy’s 125th anniversary and the Exercise Kakadu 2026./.