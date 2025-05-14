Shakyamuni Buddha relics enshrined at Hanoi's Quan Su Pagoda

Sacred relics of the Buddha, recognised as a national treasure of India, are ceremoniously welcomed to Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi on May 13 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Shakyamuni Buddha’s Sacred Śarīra - a national treasure of India - has been brought to and enshrined at Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi on May 13 afternoon within the framework of the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025 (Vesak 2025).

The relics will be open for public worship and veneration at the pagoda from 6 am to 9 pm from May 14-16. They will then be transferred to Tam Chuc Pagoda in the northern province of Ha Nam from May 17-21, before being returned to India.

On May 2, Vietnam welcomed Shakyamuni Buddha’s sacred relics in Ho Chi Minh City.

The UN Vesak 2025, themed “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” took place from May 6 - 8. Some 1,200 delegates from 85 countries and territories, including dozens of heads of states, attended the event./.