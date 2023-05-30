Making news
Seventh working day of 15th NA’s fifth session
Legislators looked into the mobilisation, management and use of resources for COVID-19 prevention and control; and the implementation of policies and laws on grassroots health and preventive medicine.
They shared the view that the work has received the attention of the Party, the State, localities and the entire society, and reaped significant outcomes, contributing to completing the dual goals of pandemic prevention and control, and socio-economic recovery and development.
The lawmakers, however, pointed to limitations in both law making and enforcement, as well as their causes, and stressed the need to take measures to fix them in the time ahead.
Besides, they agreed with the issuance of the NA’s resolution on the matters, and many gave opinions to specific contents of the document.
At the end of the discussion, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc, and Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan further clarified some issues of deputies’ concern.
The legislators will continue with a plenary session on May 30 to listen to a report on the draft revised Law on Electronic Transactions, and scrutinise investment plans for two projects.
In the afternoon, they will opine on a proposal and verification report on a draft revised resolution on conducting votes of confidence on officials elected or approved by the NA or People's Councils, and then discussed in groups the draft resolution, along with another on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for development in Ho Chi Minh City./.