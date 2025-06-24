Making news
Seven tra fish exporters exempt from US duties
Seven Vietnamese tra fish (pangasius) exporters have been made exempt from the US anti-dumping duties in the 20th administrative review (POR20), the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has said.
The exporters are Bien Dong Seafood, Bien Dong Hau Giang Seafood, Seavina, Can Tho Import Export Seafood Joint Stock Company, Dai Thanh Seafoods, Dong A Seafood, Hung Ca, Nam Viet and NTSF Seafoods, according to the final resource released last week by the US Department of Commerce (DOC).
In the previous review, only one company was excluded from anti-dumping duties.
Vinh Hoan Corporation, a leading exporter of pangasius, was not included in the exemption list because it has already been excluded under a bilateral settlement between the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade and the US Trade Representative concerning a dispute closed on January 17.
For other exporters, the duty rate under POR 20 remains unchanged at 2.39 USD per kilo.
Pangasius is a major export seafood product of Vietnam, with fillets accounting for around 80% of the country’s total pangasius exports. The US is a key market for Vietnam’s pangasius fillets.
Customs statistics showed that pangasius exports to the US totalled 142 million USD in the first five months of this year, representing a rise of 7% year-on-year./.