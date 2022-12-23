Making news
Seven NGOs awarded PM’s certificate of merit for contributions to Vietnam’s development
They are The Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc. (CHAI/the US), Fred Hollow Foundation (FHF/Australia), Fredrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES/Germany), Giving It Back To Kids (GIBTK/the US), Good Neighbours International (GNI/the Republic of Korea), The VinaCapital Foundation (VCF/the US), and World Vision International (WVI/the US).
On this occasion, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) presented the certificate of merit from its Presidium to 30 NGOs.
VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga thanked and appreciated the contributions of foreign NGOs, which have joined hands with the Vietnamese Government and people in the process of poverty reduction and economic development, thus contributing to the sustainable development of the country.
Both Nga and Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Committee for Foreign Non-governmental Organisations, expressed their hope to continue receiving support from NGOs, pledging that their agencies will stand side by side with and create favourable conditions for operations of NGOs in Vietnam.
At a conference reviewing the implementation of the national programme on strengthening cooperation and mobilising foreign non-governmental aid for the 2019-2025 period, held by the VUFO the same day, VUFO Vice President and General Secretary Phan Anh Son, who is also Vice Chairman of the Committee for Foreign Non-governmental Organisations, affirmed the important role of foreign NGOs in Vietnam’s poverty reduction, sustainable development and international integration.
Over the past three years, more than 5,000 projects and grants have been deployed in areas of Vietnam's need, with the disbursement value surpassing 650 million USD./.