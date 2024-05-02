Making news
Seven must-visit places in Dien Bien
Here are seven recommended places for those who intend to visit the province.
Pha Din Pass
Pha Din Pass is 32km long, connecting the two provinces of Dien Bien and Son La. The highest point of the pass is 1,648m above sea level, with one side a cliff, and the other an abyss. It was also the starting place of the journey pulling pieces of artillery to the battlefront, and transporting food, weapons and ammunition during the campaign.
Pha Din is considered one of the "Four Great Northwest Passes" renowned for its rugged winding curves, mountains and hills, bringing a majestic beauty that inspires a lot of literary works.
A Pa Chai westernmost point
For young people, passionate about adventurous backpacking and mountain climbing, A Pa Chai is an ethnic hamlet in Muong Nhe district’s Sin Thau commune, that cannot be missed.
Located on the top of Khoan La San Mountain, A Pa Chai is home to border marker No 0 at the coordinates 22°23'53″N 102°8'51″E.
The marker, completed on June 27, 2005, is made of granite. It is 2m high with three sides facing three countries Vietnam, Laos and China. Each side has a name engraved on it. It is said that "when a rooster crows here, all three countries can hear it".
Walking along the mountain range, visitors can admire the wild beauty surrounded by majestic mountains, and the bright yellow colour of the fragrant ripe rice terraced fields below.
Pa Khoang Lake
Located at 916m above sea level, with a basin area of 2,400ha, Pa Khoang Lake, the largest one in the province, is a highlight of eco-tourism.
Located between Muong Phang and Pa Khoang communes, the lake is inhabited by more than 300 species of animals and 700 species of plants. The atmosphere is fresh and cool, suitable for picnics with family and friends.
Visitors can row a boat on the rolling waves, reach into every corner of the islets on the lake, and discover the magic of nature. You can also walk through the forest to enjoy the scenery and visit villages of the Thai ethnic group. The people here are very friendly and hospitable. Guests will be invited to attend cultural exchanges, enjoy art and culinary dishes, such as sticky rice, bamboo-tube rice, grilled fish, smoked meat and more.
In winter, mist covers the lake surface, creating what looks like a magical watercolour painting. In summer, the lake surface is clear and gentle, reflecting the mountains, clouds, sky and dark green forests.
Thanks to its charming beauty and crystal water, this area is also known as "Hạ Long Bay on land." If you are looking for a great check-in location, don't miss this destination.
Muong Phang cherry garden
Located in Dien Bien district, Muong Phang cherry garden is a renowned destination for its dreamy cherry blossom trees.
Every spring, this area transforms into a flower paradise. Thousands of colourful cherry trees bloom, creating an impressive poetic landscape.
Taking photos or having a picnic under the shade of cherry blossoms here is a memorable experience for anyone who loves nature.
The cherry blossom garden in Dien Bien is not just a tourist destination, but also a symbol of the delicate combination of natural beauty and human devotion.
Pa Thom Cave
Pa Thom Cave in Dien Bien district’s Pa Thom commune is not only a natural wonder but also a holy place for the Dien Bien people. The cave is located up high on the side of a mountain, surrounded by a large, green primeval forest.
Inside the cave, impressive stones, stalactites, and stalagmites are ubiquitous, leaving many tourists curious to explore and admire its dark mystery.
Along with its magnificent look, the local tales about love make Pa Thom Cave a romantic and attractive destination for travellers everywhere.
Ban Phu Citadel
Ban Phu Citadel (or Chieng Le Citadel) in Dien Bien district, 8km south of Dien Bien Phu city centre, was built 200 years ago.
This place saw outstanding activities by the local peasant leader Hoang Cong Chat (1706-1769), who became a symbol of the great solidarity of the nation when fighting
against Chinese invaders in the 18th century. The citadel has been much destroyed over the years but still retains its historical and cultural value.
In 1981, the citadel was ranked as a national historical and cultural heritage.
U Va hot springs
Located only about 15km from the city centre, and with a total area of 73,000sq.m, U Va Hot Mineral Springs Resort is a new tourist destination. The best time to come here is from November to April when it is cold.
After enjoying mineral bathing, visitors can take part in other group activities such as fishing, grilling fish, boiling eggs, playing tennis, cycling, badminton, and enjoying the music from the Dao and Mông ethnic groups.
With many strategies for strong tourism development, Dien Bien makes the most of its mineral water springs to serve the daily lives of the people here./.