Series of events launched to mark 80th anniversary of August Revolution, National Day
A series of activities marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025) were simultaneously opened at a ceremony held by the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace on August 15.
These activities also aim to commemorate the 80th traditional day of the culture sector (August 28, 1945 – 2025), the 80th traditional day of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19, 1945 - 2025), and 80 years since President Ho Chi Minh named General Nguyen Chi Thanh (August 17, 1945–2025).
They include an exhibition titled “Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh – Milestones in the Nation’s History”; a thematic display named “Journey for Peace”; and an exhibition named “Write on the Story of Peace”.
On this occasion, the books titled “President Ho Chi Minh and General Nguyen Chi Thanh” and “Phu toan quyen Dong Duong xua va Phu Chu tich ngay nay” (The former Indochinese Governor-General’s Palace and Today’s Presidential Palace) also made their debut, along with the introduction of an augmented reality (AR) experience integrated with the real world, connecting history and modernity through spatial computing technology.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong said that the series of activities will contribute to strongly spreading the spirit of patriotism, national pride, self-reliance, and the aspiration for prosperity, from the era of independence, freedom, and happiness to the new era.
According to the organisers, the activities are aimed at honouring and paying tribute to the great contributions of late President Ho Chi Minh and generations of predecessors who fought for the cause of peacekeeping; and celebrating the noble values of peace, independence, solidarity, and friendship among nations - great ideals that shaped the stature of the Vietnamese nation in the 20th century and continue to illuminate and guide the path in the present era./.