Series of cultural, historical tourism activities to mark National Day in Hanoi

Hanoi launches cultural, historical tourism events for the National Day (Photo: VNA)

A series of cultural and historical tourism activities will take place in Hanoi from August 30 to September 2 in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Organised by the Hanoi Department of Tourism in collaboration with the People's Committee of Ba Dinh ward, the programme aims to honour the capital’s cultural and historical values, foster patriotism, and introduce new tourism products, helping reinforce Hanoi’s image as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination.

The events will be held at Truc Bach pedestrian street and nearby heritage sites. Highlights include heritage tours with incense offering at Quan Thanh Temple, Thuy Trung Tien Temple, and An Tri Communal House; culinary spaces showcasing traditional Hanoi dishes and Ngu Xa specialties; an exhibition on 80 years of the August Revolution and National Day; and art performances ranging from ca tru singing to street shows.

Special interactive “experience stations” will allow visitors to exchange national flags, leave reflections on independence and freedom, and explore green tourism, alongside photo zones and tram cars themed “pho", "subsidy", "rice", and "tea - coffee".

The opening ceremony is slated for 7 pm on August 30, featuring traditional performances and a film promoting Hanoi tourism.

Through these activities, the capital seeks to build a vibrant cultural-tourism space and promote Hanoi as a creative and heritage-rich destination for domestic and international visitors./.