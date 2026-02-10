Senior Party official pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67. Photo: VNA

The activity was held on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – 2026) and the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.On this occasion, Tu and his entourage visited the exhibition area displaying artefacts associated with President Ho Chi Minh during his time at House 67, as well as the fish pond and garden closely linked with his daily life.House 67, where President Ho Chi Minh breathed his last, still keeps many remembrances associated with his life and career.On December 19, 1954, following the victory of the resistance war against French colonialists, President Ho Chi Minh returned from the Viet Bac revolutionary base to live and work at the Presidential Palace. Over the past 70 years, his legacy remains vividly present in every artefact and corner of the site.The relic site, housing a wealth of historical documents, artefacts, and stories, which has been carefully preserved, provides a unique and authentic insight into President Ho Chi Minh’s life, career, thought, morality, and lifestyle.In 2025, the historical site welcomed approximately 2.6 million domestic and international visitors for sightseeing and research./.