Senior Party official begins official visit to Laos

Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu arrives in Vientiane on April 9 morning, beginning his official visit to Laos. Photo: VNA

Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu arrived in Vientiane on April 9 morning, beginning his official visit to Laos at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong.



The Vietnamese Party official was welcomed at Wattay International Airport in the Lao capital Vientiane by senior Lao officials, including Politburo member, Chief of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Office Phet Phomphiphak, and Bounleua Phandanouvong, member of the LPRP Central Committee and head of its External Relations Commission.



Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu arrives in Vientiane on April 9 morning, beginning his official visit to Laos. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, and representatives of the Vietnamese community living and studying in the country, were also present at the airport to welcome the delegation.



This marks Tu’s first official visit to Laos in his capacity as permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat. The trip takes place at a time of significant political and cultural importance for both countries. Laos is preparing to celebrate Bunpimay, its traditional New Year festival, while Vietnam has recently concluded major political events, including the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, completing the consolidation of its leadership apparatus and setting out new strategic directions.



The visit comes as political relations and strategic trust between Vietnam and Laos continued to be strengthened and are developing in a substantive and sustainable manner, thereby further deepening their solidarity and strategic cohesion.



During his stay, Tu is scheduled to meet with senior Lao leaders on major orientations to further promote comprehensive cooperation, focusing on effectively implementing existing agreements and deepening the bilateral relations in a way that brings tangible benefits to people in both countries. Priority areas include enhancing connectivity infrastructure, facilitating cross-border trade, expanding cooperation in education and training, and advancing digital transformation.



Tu will also meet staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Laos, reaffirming the Party and State’s attention to overseas Vietnamese affairs.



The visit is seen as an important step in maintaining regular high-level exchanges and reinforcing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos./.