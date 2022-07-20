Send-off ceremony for Vietnamese delegation to ASEAN Para Games





The delegation comprises 153 members, including 18 coaches and 120 athletes.



With 14 sports, the 11th ASEAN Para Games is scheduled to take place in Indonesia from July 26 to August 7.



Vietnamese athletes will compete in eight sports, namely athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and archery.



According to Vice head of the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Hong Minh, who is head of the delegation, this is a difficult games for the Vietnam delegation because for more than three years, most athletes have not competed at international events.



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong said he hopes athletes will strive to made good performance at the Games./.