Making news
Seminar seeks to improve value of Vietnamese coffee
The competition was held for the first time at the seventh Buon Ma Thuot coffee festival in 2019.
Over the past five years, the competition has attracted 207 participating units, with 339 samples. As a result, 250 samples have met specialty coffee standards according to the international rating scale.
Speaking at the event, President of the association Trinh Duc Minh said through the competitions, all coffee-growing regions in Vietnam have shown their potential to produce specialty coffee. Of them, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has demonstrated its advantages in developing robusta coffee both in terms of quantity and quality.
Participants at the event discussed coffee varieties that have potential to produce specialty coffee, as well as solutions to specialty coffee marketing and processing.
Le Trung Hung, chief representative of InterKom S.p.A in Vietnam, suggested the Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities come up with measures to train farmers in specialty coffee cultivation and processing, and hold promotion activities.
He advised them to trace the origin of coffee, climate and soil conditions, and the varieties of award-winning coffee for replication; set up and operate coffee training centres in both material zones and consumption areas at low prices to encourage those involved in the coffee value chain to improve their expertise./.