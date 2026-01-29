Seminar reviews key outcomes of Vietnam’s 14th Party Congress

The 14th-tenure Party Central Committee makes its debut at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Photo: VNA

A seminar held recently in Kolkata by the Indian – Vietnam Solidarity Committee (IVSC) looked into the main outcomes and major achievements of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), convened from January 19 to 23.



Opening the event, Prem Kapoor, Senior Vice President of the IVSC, provided an overview of the Congress's agenda, underscoring its political significance and the long-term development orientations set at the landmark gathering.



Delivering the keynote address, Kusum Jain, Chairwoman of the IVSC’s Kolkata chapter, analysed the Congress’s key policy decisions while reviewing Vietnam’s notable economic transformation since the launch of the Doi moi (Renewal) process. She highlighted the fundamental shifts in the country’s growth model and national governance.



Dr Tilottama Mukherjee, head of the Department of Political Science at Syamaprasad College, focused on the core contents of the 14th Congress, particularly efforts to step up the corruption fight and streamline the administrative apparatus. She noted that these reforms are aligned with Vietnam’s strategic goal of attaining developed-nation status by 2045.



Meanwhile, Amitabha Chakraborty, Vice President of the IVSC, shared his assessment of Vietnam’s strong growth story in the contemporary period, noting that the country’s rise continues to attract close international attention.



In closing, Arvind Kori, head of the IVSC youth wing, recalled his visit to Vietnam in 2025 and emphasised the role of previous generations in nurturing and strengthening the traditional friendship between India and Vietnam.



The seminar also featured lively discussions among IVSC members, helping to deepen the understanding of the significance and impact of the 14th National Congress of the CPV./.