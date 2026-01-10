Security forces stage rehearsal for 14th National Party Congress

Politburo member, Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attends the rehearsal. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Public Security staged a send-off ceremony and rehearsal in Hanoi on January 10, deploying around 5,000 policemen to finalise security preparations for the forthcoming 14th National Party Congress.

In his speech, Politburo member, standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the subcommittee for the organisation of the congress Tran Cam Tu said with only 10 days remaining until the opening, security requirements have reached their highest level. He noted that amid rapidly evolving, complex and unpredictable global and regional developments, hostile forces continue to exploit these conditions and intensify sabotage activities using increasingly sophisticated and complex methods.

He said under the direction of the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, and Party General Secretary To Lam, security preparations for the Congress had been rolled out in a comprehensive and tightly coordinated manner. The Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security have issued timely and detailed directives and plans, instructing police units nationwide to activate hundreds of protection measures, both on the ground and in cyberspace, not only in Hanoi but across the country.

A parade of specialised policemen (Photo: VNA)

The official praised the People’s Public Security forces for their core role in closely working with the army and relevant ministries and agencies, with success in thwarting hostile plots at an early stage, drastically combating fake news and disinformation surrounding the Congress; and handling complex incidents promptly and effectively at the grassroots level to prevent the emergence of any security hotspots.

He stressed the need to continue thoroughly following directions from the Politburo, the Secretariat and General Secretary Lam, while mobilising all available resources to ensure absolute security and safety for the Congress. He explicitly warned against any form of complacency or lapse in vigilance under any circumstances.

Ministries, agencies and local authorities were asked to urgently enhance coordination and offer all possible support to the public security forces to successfully perform their assigned tasks.

The event concluded with a formal review of participating units, a parade of vehicles, and reports on training results following the official send-off order./.