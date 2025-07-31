Security cooperation remains important pillar in Vietnam – Laos relations

Politburo member, Permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat, Vice President of Laos Bounthong Chitmani (right) receives Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang. (Photo: VNA)

Security cooperation has continued to serve as an important pillar in Vietnam – Laos relations, Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang said on July 30.

Quang made the statement in his courtesy call on Bounthong Chitmani, Politburo member, Permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Vice President of Laos, as part of his working trip to the neighbouring country.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries’ public security forces has remained effective in safeguarding national security and combating crimes. The Ministries of Public Security have actively shared information on regional and global developments and consistently supported each other's positions at multilateral forums. Their respective units have worked closely together to dismantle criminal networks involving cybercrime, drug and human trafficking, and other transnational crimes, he stated.

The Lao official congratulated Quang and the Vietnamese delegation on their working trip and highlighted its significance in reinforcing the special relationship between the two countries, and in particular, between the two ministries. He applauded Vietnam’s recent socio-economic achievements and expressed his appreciation for the fruitful cooperation between the two ministries, especially in national security, crime prevention, and the implementation of key joint projects.

He also expressed his hope that both sides would continue to intensify efforts to fight transnational crimes, human trafficking, and drug-related crime while strengthening cooperation in the training of security personnel.

Earlier the same day, Quang and his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong attended the inauguration of a drug treatment and rehabilitation centre, which was funded by Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security in Vientiane province, and the launching of resident and citizen identity management systems in Laos.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (centre), his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong and other delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the drug treatment and rehabilitation centre in Vientiane province. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the inauguration of the rehabilitation centre, Quang said the facility was built to accommodate the treatment and recovery of up to 500 patients and provide working space for 70 staff members. In tandem with construction, Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security collaborated with the Ministry of Health to organise professional training for Lao staff, helping enhance operational capacity. Once operational, the centre is expected to improve Laos’s drug addiction management, reduce relapse rates, and help reintegrate rehabilitated individuals into society, contributing to national development, he added.

For his part, Vilay said the centre would serve as a model for drug rehabilitation and a vivid symbol of the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam. He expressed deep gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, Government, and Ministry of Public Security for their practical and effective support, and voiced his hope for continued collaboration, particularly in sharing expertise and improving the skills of Lao officers to enhance the effectiveness of the country’s security forces.

At the launching ceremony of the resident and citizen identity management systems, Quang commended the dedication and determination of officers from both ministries who contributed to the project. He congratulated them on the project’s initial success and called for continued efforts to improve its legal framework, infrastructure, connectivity, and technical systems to ensure smooth and efficient operations from the central to local levels.

At the ceremonies, the Lao Minister of Public Security presented certificates of merit to outstanding collectives involved in the implementation of the two joint projects.

On this occasion, and in the spirit of mutual support between the two forces, Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security also handed over various equipment and tools to the Lao side, particularly for officers stationed at police posts in hamlets along the border with Vietnam./.