Making news
Secretary of State Marco Rubio praises "remarkable journey" in US – Vietnam relations
On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic relations between the US and Vietnam (1995-2025), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 11 wrote a post on X social network to acknowledge this important milestone.
“Thirty years ago, the U.S. and Vietnam began a remarkable journey from former foes to Comprehensive Strategic Partners. Today, we recognize this important milestone and reaffirm our commitment to advancing peace, prosperity, and security together for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he wrote.
Thirty years ago, in the night of July 11, 1995 (US time), US President Bill Clinton officially announced the normalisation of diplomatic relations with Vietnam. In the early morning of July 12, 1995 (Vietnam time), Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet officially announced the normalisation of diplomatic relations with the US.
Since then, the bilateral relations have been continuously upgraded. On July 25, 2013, the two countries established a Comprehensive Partnership. The next important turning point took place in September 2023, when US President Joe Biden paid a state visit to Vietnam. In Hanoi, the two countries issued a statement upgrading their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation and Sustainable Development./.