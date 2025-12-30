Secretariat’s standing member requires central agencies to enhance strategic advisory capacity

Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting of the Party Organisation of the Central Party Agencies (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu highlighted the importance of continuing to improve the quality of strategic advisory work by central Party agencies while addressing a meeting of the Party Organisation of the Central Party Agencies in Hanoi on December 29 to review performance in 2025 and outline tasks for 2026.



Tu, who is also Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, asked the Party Committee’s Standing Board to fully absorb delegates’ opinions to ensure a comprehensive, objective and substantive review report for 2025, while clearly identifying key tasks and priorities for 2026 with concrete solutions and clearly assigned responsibilities.



Emphasising tasks ahead, he requested the Party Organisation of the Central Party Agencies to make good preparations for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, provide thorough advisory support and ensure the comprehensive preparation of Congress documents and personnel dossiers with the highest quality, firmly grasp the Action Programme to implement the 14th Congress’s Resolution, other resolutions, directives and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat.



He called for stronger innovation in mindset and action, and close adherence to working programmes of the Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat, while stressing the importance of enhancing theoretical research and practical review, thus contributing to the formulation of major Party resolutions, conclusions and regulations with strong strategic vision, high feasibility and operational value.



At the same time, Party building tasks must be implemented comprehensively in political, ideological, ethical, organisational and personnel aspects, with continued Party rectification, Tu emphasised, calling for resolute prevention and strict handling of violations to safeguard Party discipline and integrity.



The Secretariat’s standing member also highlighted the need to promote innovation in inspection and supervision work, promptly detect and handle violations, and effectively protect internal political security.



Regarding digital transformation, he affirmed that accelerating digitalisation within central Party agencies is both urgent and essential. He requested strong breakthroughs in implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No.57 on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation. He also urged the agencies to take the lead in digital transformation, complete interconnected data platforms, develop digital procedures, strengthen cybersecurity, apply artificial intelligence in strategic advisory work, and introduce digital performance evaluation indicators for officials./.