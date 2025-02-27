Second Photo and Video Award “Technology with heart” launched

At the launching ceremony of the second Photo and Video Award “Technology with heart” in Hanoi on February 26 (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (VIETTEL) co-launched the second Photo and Video Award “Technology with heart” in Hanoi on February 26.

Themed “Vietnamese Creativity – Path to Prosperity”, the award aims to honour the values that technology brings to life, to inspire creativity, and to foster pride in Vietnam’s groundbreaking technological achievements. By highlighting technology’s transformative impacts across various areas, the contest seeks to lay a sustainable foundation for the nation’s prosperity in the new era, towards the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the 40th anniversary of the Doi Moi (Renewal) process. It will highlight meaningful and emotional stories through photos and videos capturing everyday life, both in Vietnam and around the world.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said that the second Technology with heart award was officially launched to continue inspiring creativity and pride in breakthrough achievements of Vietnamese-branded technology. The initiative also aims to realise the Party and State's policies on the breakthrough development in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, creating a solid foundation for the nation's prosperity in the new era.

VNA and VIETTEL expect that journalists, photographers, cameramen, and technology enthusiasts will dedicate their passion, time, and energy to participate in the contest by submitting works that capture beautiful and impressive moments about the development and application of science – technology in life, thus spreading positive, creative messages to the public, encouraging the dedication of those working in science and innovation, Trang said.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

She expressed her hope that the contest, with clear content guidelines and appropriate criteria, will create an open space for professional and amateur journalists, photographers, and professional and amateur cameramen to creatively foster the development of the country's science and technology.

At the ceremony, the Award Organising Committee answered a number of questions from the press regarding the competition topics and the regulations for participating in the award.

The award serves as a practical activity to realise the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, which focuses on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. It also stands as a testament to the effective collaboration between VNA and the globally recognised telecoms group VIETTEL.

The entries should reflect: Technology and Production Development that improve productivity, product quality, and national competitiveness; Technology and Daily Life that demonstrate how technology helps people live in harmony with nature and brings a better life quality; Technology and Connectivity that illustrate technology as a means of connection between regions and nations in a borderless world; Technology and Digital Transformation that spotlight solutions and achievements in national digital transformation across the building of digital Government, digital economy, and digital citizens; and Technology and Cybersecurity that create a safe and healthy cyberspace.

The contest is open to all Vietnamese citizens both at home and abroad (excluding VIETTEL officials and staff). Each author could submit an unlimited number of entries (including single photos, photo essays, and videos) but may only register under one name according to their Identity Card or Citizen Identification Card. Entries must be created between May 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, and must not have won awards in other photo and video contests.

For photo entries, they could be either single photos or photo series (comprising 5-8 photos), in colour or black and white, and taken with professional equipment or mobile phones. They must be in JPG format, with a minimum size of 3MB and a resolution of 300dpi. Photos that have been edited to distort reality will not be accepted.

Video entries must have a maximum duration of 90 seconds, could be recorded using professional equipment, phones, drones, tablets, ect., and should be in .mp4 format, with HD-720p as the minimum quality and 200MB as the maximum file size. Generative AI should not be used to create any moving frames.

The second Photo/Video Award “Technology with Heart” has three sets of prizes for single photos, photo essays, and videos. Each set comprises one first prize worth 50 million VND (over 1,900 USD), two second prizes each worth 40 million VND, three third prizes each worth 30 million VND, and five consolation prizes each worth 10 million VND.

The Jury Panel will select several works for exhibition at the Award Ceremony. Authors will receive a photo royalty of 3 million VND per work.

The submission period is from the launch date until the end of June 30, 2025. The award ceremony is expected to take place in August 2025.

Authors should access the website https://congnghetutraitim.com/en/prize.html for further information./.