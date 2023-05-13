Second batch of VinFast VF 8 vehicles arrive in US

The VF 8 has a certificated EPA range of 264 miles for the Eco trim and 243 miles for the Plus trim, per full charge. VinFast expects to begin delivering these VF 8 vehicles to US customers in June 2023.



The VF 8 Eco and Plus model pricing will start at 46,000 USD and 51,800 USD, respectively (battery inclusive), and have both lease and loan options.



Qualified customers can lease the VF 8 with a minimum term of 36 months, and monthly payments start at 479 USD/month for the Eco trim and 614 USD/month for the Plus trim.



With the loan option, qualified customers may choose a minimum term of 60 months with monthly payments. VinFast Pioneer customers may also be eligible for further incentives.



The VF 8 comes with a 10-year warranty/125,000 miles for the vehicle, a 10-year warranty for the battery (unlimited mileage), Mobile Services and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance during the vehicle warranty period.



VinFast will initially deliver 1,098 of the VF 8 vehicles to the US market and then deliver the remaining 781 VF 8 vehicles to Canada, which are expected to arrive by mid-May 2023./.