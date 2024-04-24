Making news
Second banh mi festival slated for May
The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association (HTA) said on April 23 that the event will feature some 150 booths of renowned banh mi brands aged 50 and above, restaurants, bakeries, and suppliers of materials and bread-making tools.
A space dedicated to the history of banh mi will be arranged at the festival, helping popularise the food among both domestic and foreign visitors.
Other highlights of the festival include seminars on Vietnamese banh mi and global tourism and cuisine, and a startup programme for women and pastry students.
Banh mi is a type of Vietnamese baguette sandwich filled with pâté, cold meats, and vegetables. Although they vary greatly between cities and between individual vendors, pork of some kind is usually used.
One of Vietnam’s most beloved foods, it was first brought to the country by the French in the 19th century and has since undergone a number of adaptations and changes. They may be found anywhere, from the stalls of street vendors to the menus of the finest restaurants.
Last month, the Vietnamese food was ranked first in the list of the top 100 sandwiches in the world by international food website Taste Atlas. It also has had it name defined in reputable dictionaries like Oxford, Cambridge, and Merriam-Webster, to name just a few./.