Search for victims of Quang Ninh tourist boat capsize concludes

The victim's body is taken to Bai Chay Hospital for identification. (Photo: VNA)

Authorities in the northern province of Quang Ninh on July 27 confirmed that all 39 victims of the Vinh Xanh 58 tourist boat capsize in Ha Long Bay have been found, officially bringing the search operation to a close.

The final victim, identified via DNA testing as H.V.T (born 1985), was discovered near Trong Cave, approximately 10km from the incident site. His body has been handed over to his family for funeral arrangements.

On July 19, H.V.T, his wife and two children were among the 49 people aboard the Vinh Xanh 58, registration number QN48-7105, for a sightseeing tour of Ha Long Bay. The boat capsized in the afternoon while travelling in the bay after being struck by a sudden squall.

Of the four, only his son, H.N.M (born in 2015), survived. The child was saved after his father put a life jacket on him and pushed him into another cabin space that still had an air pocket. M was later rescued by emergency personnel.

Among the 49 people onboard the boat (including 46 tourists and 3 crew members), only 10 survived the accident.

Over the past week, Quang Ninh authorities and relevant agencies mobilised nearly 100 personnel, divided into 28 teams to comb through the bay’s many islands and surrounding waters. As of now, all missing individuals have been located.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and support measures and compensation for the victims and their families are currently being implemented./.