Sea tourism season kicked off nationwide

In Hai Phong city, the “Do Son - colors of the sea 2022” festival was opened in Do Son district - a famous coastal destination in northern Vietnam, promising visitors a wide range of interesting activities, including dragon boat racing, the launch of a pedestrian street, a music show, an exhibition and parade of classic cars, an electro-dance music festival, and a golf tournament.



Addressing the opening, Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong municipal People’s Committee Le Khac Nam said coming to Do Son, tourists will have a chance to not only enjoy the local nature and landscapes but also explore the legends associated with many unique traditional festivals and relic sites.



Hai Phong is working hard to protect the environment, develop tourism workforce, boost tourism promotion, and preserve and bring into play cultural values so as to improve the quality and stature of the local tourism in domestic and international visitors’ eyes.



Do Son looks to attract 1.6 million tourist arrivals in 2022.



In the central city of Da Nang - a major tourism hub of Vietnam, the sea tourism season also began with various unique and attractive activities, including the My An night beach services, during the four-day National Reunification and May Day holidays.



Nguyen Duc Vu, head of the management board of Son Tra Peninsular and tourist beaches in Da Nang, said activities have been renewed over the past years to meet the demand of local residents as well as domestic and foreign visitors.



From April 28 to May 3, the beaches of My An, T18, and My Khe, those along Nguyen Tat Thanh road, and some places on Son Tra Peninsular are hosting many activities such as a sand sculpting competition, musical programs, exhibitions of artworks, sailboat performances, an antique market, and photo displays.



Other activities like a beer garden, a kite festival, the “Da Nang Summer Camp” hip-hop contest, the Dork Dancing space, outdoor film screening, and food van services are also set to be memorial experiences for visitors to the city.



In the central province of Ha Tinh, the sea tourism season started with a special music show and a firework display at the Thien Cam tourism area in Cam Xuyen district.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Ngoc Chau said aside from the rich cultural, spiritual, and ecological tourism potential, Ha Tinh also boasts considerable sea tourism potential with beautiful beaches and sea landscapes. This year’s sea tourism season is an opportunity for it to introduce tangible and intangible cultural values as well as special tourism products to travelers from far and wide.



Outstanding activities at the Thien Cam tourism area these days include a women’s volleyball tournament, boat racing, a “Vi - Giam” folk singing festival, a festival praying for bumper seafood catches, beach sports events, and night food services./.