Sea paradise Ciao Beach makes its debut on Hon Thom Island

Ciao Beach, located on Hon Thom island in the southern province of Kien Giang, was officially put into operation on January 10. Renowned for its pristine beauty, the beach offers a private yet luxurious retreat, complete with enticing beachfront restaurants and bars.



A hidden paradise on Hon Thom island



Phu Quoc, already well-known for having some of the world's most stunning beaches, now boasts a new addition - Ciao Beach that is nestled on the western shores of Hon Thom island.



Similar to other iconic beaches like Bai Kem and Bai Sao, Ciao Beach dazzles with crystal-clear turquoise waters, powdery white sands, and gently swaying palm trees basking under the golden sunlight all year round.



The serene beauty of Ciao Beach captures the hearts of every visitor. (Photo: Courtesy of Sun Group)

What sets Ciao Beach apart is its untouched charm and unparalleled privacy. Far removed from the noise of modern life, this idyllic haven offers a perfect escape for those seeking tranquility and relaxation in a tranquil natural space. Here, visitors can immerse themselves in the cool, refreshing sea, bask under the sun, and marvel at vibrant schools of fish frolicking near the shore - a truly therapeutic experience for body and soul.



Ciao Beach is more than just a beach, it’s a sanctuary for relaxation and adventure. Visitors can enjoy a range of exciting outdoor activities, including surfing, kayaking, and snorkeling in the crystal-clear waters to explore the vibrant coral reefs. Uniquely, Ciao Beach features an adults-only section (Adult Beach) that ensures a peaceful, child-free experience. To enhance the journey further, high-end beachfront spa and massage services are available, providing visitors with moments of rejuvenation and bliss.



Ciao Beach Club: A culinary and entertainment hub



At the heart of the beach lies the Ciao Beach Club, a must-visit destination featuring a sophisticated restaurant and two lively bars, Coconut Bar and Pineapple Bar. Designed in harmony with its natural surroundings, this 1,000-sq.m restaurant-bar complex accommodates up to 400 guests, making it ideal for gatherings with friends and family.



The grand opening of Ciao Beach on Hon Thom (Photo: Courtesy of Sun Group)

The main restaurant offers an array of culinary delights, from fresh seafood to signature dishes of Phu Quoc and international cuisine. A highlight of Ciao Beach is its exclusive craft beer, Sun Kraftbeer, brewed at the Phu Quoc Brew House by Sun Group. As a special treat, guests dining at the restaurant on opening day of Ciao Beach received a complimentary liter of this premium beer.



The menu is carefully curated to pair perfectly with the craft beer, showcasing global culinary influences from Russia’s BBQ shashlik to authentic German sausages. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared, ensuring an exquisite dining experience amid the peaceful beach setting.



Visitors can indulge in private beach lounging while sipping on premium drinks, feeling as though they’ve stepped into a tropical dreamland. (Photo: The Courtesy of Sun Group)

On the opening day, the Ciao Beach Club organised a series of cheerleading programmes, opened 100 cans of Atlas draft beer to celebrate and perform live music, and held a lively beach party.



For those seeking an extended getaway, Ciao Beach offers weekly or monthly passes, as well as inclusive packages covering all services - from lounge chairs and dining to cable car tickets and exclusive experiences at the Ciao Beach Club. This comprehensive approach guarantees a luxurious, worry-free vacation.



Operating from 9:00am to 4:30pm, Ciao Beach is perfectly timed for visitors arriving via the Hon Thom cable car. The trip combines breathtaking views of the ocean and the chance to witness a stunning sunset from above.



With its pristine beach and the upscale Ciao Beach Club, this new addition to Hon Thom island seamlessly blends the raw beauty of nature with top-notch amenities. From lounging on the beach to enjoying Sun Kraftbeer and savoring international flavors, a visit to Ciao Beach offers an unforgettable tropical retreat on Hon Thom island, Phu Quoc./.