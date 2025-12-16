Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

SEA Games 33: Vietnamese athletics delivers successive gold medals

SEA Games 33: Vietnamese athletics delivers successive gold medals
  Quach Thi Lan claims gold in the women’s 400m hurdles, showcasing her experience and strong form (Photo: VNA)  

 Vietnamese athletics continued to boost the national delegation’s medal tally at the 33rd SEA Games by winning two more gold medals on December 15 and reaffirming its role as one of Vietnam’s main gold medal sources.

Quach Thi Lan claimed gold in the women’s 400m hurdles, showcasing her experience and strong form, while Nguyen Trung Cuong dominated the men’s 3,000m steeplechase to secure another top podium finish. Vietnam also collected silver and bronze in the men’s 400m hurdles, won by Nguyen Duc Son and Le Quoc Huy, respectively.

Earlier, on December 13, the mixed 4x400m relay team of Le Ngoc Phuc, Nguyen Thi Hang, Nguyen Thi Ngoc and Ta Ngoc Tuong won gold and broke the SEA Games record. In the women’s 5,000m, Nguyen Thi Oanh successfully defended her title, bringing her SEA Games gold total to 13 and equalling the record held by Nguyen Thi Huyen. Young athlete Le Thi Cam Tu also bagged silver in the women’s 200m and breaking a 15-year national record./.

