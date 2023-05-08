Making news
SEA Games 32: Vietnam win nine more golds on May 7
Notably, in the women’s 3x3 basketball, Vietnam beat the Philippines 21-16 to get the regional gold for the first time, putting an end to the prolonged domination of the Philippines and Thailand in this sport.
Meanwhile, Pham Thanh Bao set a record in the men's 100m breaststroke, finishing first with a time of 1min and 0.97sec. His time was a new record of the competition, beating the 1min 1.17sec he set at the last Games in Hanoi.
Also in swimming, the men's relay team came from behind to secure gold for the country in the 4x200m freestyle event, clocking 7 min 18.51 sec.
In jujitsu, Dao Hong Son grabbed the gold in the men's 56kg pool in which rivals competed in a round-robin format. Son had the same points after three wins and one loss with fighters from Singapore and the Philippines but his outstanding performance pushed him to the gold.
As of 9:30pm on May 7, Vietnam ranked fourth in the medal tally, with 15 golds, while host Cambodia topped the table with 29./.