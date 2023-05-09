Making news
SEA Games 32: Vietnam win 15 more golds, rising to second position in medal tally
It was a successful day for Vietnamese athletes in track-and-field and Kun Bokator (a traditional battlefield martial art of Cambodia), with two and six gold medals, respectively.
Vietnamese athletes in other sports also bagged additional 10 gold and nine silver medals.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese U22 football team also had an important victory over Malaysia to advance to the semi-finals of men’s football.
SEA Games 32 is taking place from May 5-17 in Cambodia’s capital city of Phnom Penh and four other localities - Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep.
As of 21:30 on May 8, Cambodia topped the medal table with 37 gold medals./.