Making news
SEA Games 32 to bring together over 11,000 delegates
Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and Permanent Vice Chairman the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee and the Cambodian ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee said at a torch-lighting ceremony for the Games on March 21 that the host country will send 1,312 people to SEA Games 32.
Thailand will dispatch the most delegates, 1,755, followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Myanmar, Laos, Timor-Leste, and Brunei.
The participation of all the member countries in all categories reflects their solidarity, friendship, and good cooperation, as well as their full support for Cambodia’s hosting, he said.
The 32nd SEA Games will take place from May 5-7, featuring 37 sports, while the 12th ASEAN Para Games will be held from June 3-9, 2023, with 13 events./.