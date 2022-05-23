SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s shooting team surpass set target





Vietnam ranked second in the medal table of this sport, after Indonesia with eight golds, six silvers and four silvers.



This is an outstanding achievement demonstrating huge efforts of the host’s shooters as the team won no gold in the 2019 Games and just one in the 2017 edition.

Thailand came third with three gold, two silver and 10 bronze medals, followed by Singapore (2 gold, three silver, three bronze) and Malaysia (two gold and three silver medals).

On the last competition day of shooting – May 22, Ngo Huu Vuong, Tran Hoang Vu and Nguyen Tuan Anh grabbed a gold in the men’s 10m air rifle team with a score of 1,671 points.



In the men’s individual event, Ngo Huu Vuong and Tran Hoang Vu pocketed the silver and bronze medals, respectively.



Meanwhile, Phan Xuan Chuyen brought a bronze medal for Vietnam in the men’s 25m air pistol.



Nguyen Hoang Diep added one more gold to the host’s medal tally after earning the highest score in the men’s trap event./.