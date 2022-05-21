SEA Games 31: Vietnamese weightlifter wins gold in women's 59kg category

The 26-year-old athlete succeeded in a 96kg snatch and broke her own record of 95kg set at SEA Games 30 which took place in the Philippines in 2019.

In the clean and jerk event, Duyen succeeded with 108kg after three times, raising her total lift to 204kg and successfully defending her SEA Games title right on the home ground.



The silver medal in the women’s 59kg category went to Sirikaew Pimsiri of Thailand with a total lift of 196kg, while the bronze was earned by Myanmar’s Ta Boe Yar Naw with a total lift of 191kg.



After two days of competition, host Vietnam bagged two golds, two silvers and two bronzes, fulfilling their gold target set for the Games.



Pham Thi Hong Thanh will be another “gold hopeful” for Vietnam at SEA Games, which will continue until May 22. Thanh will compete in the women’s 64kg category./.