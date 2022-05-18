SEA Games 31: Vietnamese swimmers set record in men's freestyle relay event

The Vietnamese swimming team set a new record at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), with a time of 7 minutes and 16.31 seconds, wining a gold medal in the men's freestyle 4x200m relay event on on May 17, the 4th day of competition.



Swimmers Nguyen Huu Kim Son and Nguyen Huy. Hoang, Hoang Quy Phuoc and Tran Hung Nguyen competed with their rivals from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia in this event.



This is the second time at SEA Games 31, Vietnamese swimmers have defeated Rio 2016 Olympic champion Joseph Schooling of Singapore and his teammates in the relay event.



On the same day, Vietnamese swimmers also brought home two more silver medals in the men’s 200m breaststroke and 100m butterfly events, and one bronze medal in the women’s freestyle 400m competition.



After the 4th day of competition, the Vietnamese swimming team pocketed 7 gold, 9 silver and one bronze medal.



At SEA Games 31, the team set a target of wining of from six to eight gold medals./.