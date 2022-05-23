SEA Games 31: Vietnamese Judo tops team rankings





On the last day of competition on May 22, Vietnamese jukokas brought home a bronze medal in the mixed event held at Hoai Duc Gymnasium in Hanoi after they defeated Myanmar 4-2.

Thailand beat Indonesia 3-2 and walked away with the gold, while Indonesia pocketed the silver.



Head coach of the Vietnamese judo team Nguyen Duy Khanh expressed his satisfaction with the efforts and results of the Vietnamese team.



Although it rained heavily on May 22, many fans came to the gymnasium to cheer for the martial artists, he said, adding that the enthusiastic cheering of the audience at Hoai Duc Gymnaniusm over the past few days has helped enhance the judokas' competitive spirit./.

