SEA Games 31: Vietnamese judo team see gold number tripling target
On May 21 alone, Vietnamese judokas pocketed three gold medals, one by Hoang Thi Ha in the under-45kg event, Hoang Thi Tinh in the under-48kg category, and Nguyen Hoang Thanh in the under-55kg event.
Three respective runners-up are Ngamluan Pimngam from Thailand, Muenjit Wanwisa also from Thailand, and Mercado Daryl John from the Philippines.
Coach Nguyen Duy Khanh attributed the success to the high determination of the athletes.
He said that in order to prepare for SEA Games 31, right from 2019, Vietnam formed the national judo team for training. Therefore, Vietnamese judokas have seen great progress and showed good performance, he added.
Judo competitions will continue on May 22.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is underway in Vietnam from May 12 – 23 in 12 cities and provinces. The regional biennial event welcomes almost 10,000 coaches, officials, and athletes who are competing in 40 sports./.