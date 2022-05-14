Making news
SEA Games 31: Vietnamese gymnasts win gold in artistic men’s team
The Philippines bagged silver with 301.6 points, while Singapore scored 297.65 points to earn a bronze medal.
Carlos Yulo of the Philippines triumphed in the men’s all-around, while Vietnamese gymnasts Le Thanh Tung and Dinh Phuong Thanh clinched the silver and bronze medals.
Speaking to reporters, Tung said the Vietnamese gymnasts had done their best and the gold medal in the men’s team is a reward for their efforts.
Female gymnasts will compete on May 14 at the Quan Ngua Sports Complex in Hanoi.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger Southeast Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021, but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.