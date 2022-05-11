SEA Games 31: Vietnamese free fire determined to win gold  

With the progress seen through recent tournaments held both at home and abroad, Vietnamese free fire teams have high hope to bring gold from the 31st Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games 31), according to the games' Organising Committee.



Vietnamese representatives, King Man and Team Flash, will compete at the regional sports event with strong passion and high determination.



Currently, players of the two teams are training hard with an aim to overcome strong rivals from Thailand and Indonesia for a gold medal.



Free fire has become one of the e-sports event at SEA Games for the first time. As scheduled, competitions will take place from May 13-15./.