SEA Games 31: Vietnamese fencers win gold for third consecutive day

Vietnam won another gold and bronze medal in fencing on May 15, marking the third consecutive day that fencers successfully secured gold for the country at the ongoing31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



Bui Thi Thu Ha defeated her Singaporean rival Ong Shu Hui Jessica in the women’s sabre event to win the gold medal, while her teammate Phung Thi Khanh Linh snatched the bronze.



Coach Pham Anh Tuan said that with their current strength, the team can set a higher goal of five gold medals at this Games.



As of late May 15, Vietnam stood atop the SEA Games 31 medal tally with 68 golds, leaving second-placed Thailand far behind.



Vietnam bagged a total of 29 gold medals on the day./.