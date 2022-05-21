Making news
SEA Games 31: Vietnam win over Thailand to take gold in women’s football
Vietnam dominated the first half with many chances created but they failed to get through Thai goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing.
In the second half, Thailand pushed forward in search for a goal, while Vietnam kept their composure and waited for the right time to counter.
In the 59th minute, the chance came for Huynh Nhu when Duong Thi Van passed her the ball. Nhu did not disappoint as she dribbled past keeper Booning and finished cleanly to make it 1-0 for Vietnam.
The score remained 1-0 until the end and Vietnam brought the gold medal home.
Earlier, the same day, the Philippine women defeated Myanmar opponents 2-1, also at Cam Pha Gymnasium, to get the bronze./.