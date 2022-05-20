SEA Games 31: Vietnam, Thailand advance to men’s football final

Thailand has been the first to enter the final round of the SEA Games 31 men’s football after defeating Indonesia 1-0 in an intense match on May 19.

After 90 minutes of their competition, despite many attempts to score from the sides, the two teams drew 0-0 and had to play extra time to determine the winner.



Thailand then had a goal and successfully defended its net until the time was up.



It was the same situation in the match between Vietnam and Malaysia.



No goal was scored until the 111th minute when Tien Linh put the ball in Malaysia’s net. The match ended with a 1-0 victory for Vietnam, opening up the door to the final for the host team.



The final match will take place on May 22 at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi./.