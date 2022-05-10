Making news
SEA Games 31: Vietnam grabs second silver medal in diving
They competed against rivals from Malaysia and Singapore during the finals held at My Dinh Aquatic Centre in Hanoi at the ongoing SEA Games 31.
The two divers scored 237.57 points, which was higher than 229.42 points recorded by Tan Yi Xuan Ashlee and Kay Yian Fong of Singapore in third place. Ng Yan Yee and Ong Ker Ying of Malaysia championed the competition, winning gold with a total score of 276.30 points.
Mai bursted into tears in her teammates’ arms after her dream of winning a silver came true. She had won bronze medals in the four previous regional games.
Ending the second day of the diving competition, Malaysia dominated with four golds and one silver, followed by Vietnam with two silvers and one bronze, and Singapore with one silver and one bronze.
The diving events will continue on May 10 with men’s competitions taking place./.