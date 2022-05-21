SEA Games 31: Vietnam fulfil gold target in Vovinam

Thuy's medal raises the total gold medals of the Vietnamese Vovinam team at SEA Games 31 to four, fulfilling the target set ahead of the regional sporting event.



The silver in the event went to Phoo War of Myanmar and the bronze was shared by Chankanika (Cambodia) and Wetan (Indonesia).



In other events the same day, a group of four Vietnamese Vovinam artists claimed one silver in weapon self-defence for man, with the gold belonging to Myanmar and the bronze shared by Cambodia and Indonesia.



In women’s Yin Yang sword, Manik Wetan (Indonesia) pocketed gold, Aung May of Myanmar won silver and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tram shared bronze with Pov Sokha from Cambodia.



In the only fighting event during the day, Chiphouthong from Cambodia beat Basanio of the Philippines to win gold. Basanio got the silver, and Vietnam’s Do Xuan Hieu shared the bronze with Wai Thu of Myanmar.



Vovinam competitions will continue on May 21 and 22 with five more events./.