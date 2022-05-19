Making news
SEA Games 31: Vietnam defeat Myanmar in women’s football semifinal
As soon as the match started, Vietnamese players launched continual attacks, but Myanmar managed to deal with those offences.
The game’s turning point occurred in the 28th minute, when captain Huynh Nhu of Vietnam scored a header goal after receiving the ball passed in the air from Tuyet Dung. Goalkeeper May Zin New of Myanmar touched the ball but still failed to make a save.
In the second half, though Myanmar also launched many attacks to seek a leveling goal, the goal of Vietnam stayed safe thanks to the outstanding performance of keeper Kim Thanh.
The Vietnamese players had several chances to raise the score after that but missed.
The game ended with a 1 - 0 win for Vietnam.
Vietnam will face Thailand, who beat the Philippines 3 - 0 in the other semifinal, in the final slated for 7pm on May 21 at the Cam Pha Stadium. The bronze-medal match will take place at 4pm the same day./.