SEA Games 31: Vietnam bags first gold medal in Duathlon



San finished first in the competition with a time of 1:55:58. Ferbriade Rudi and Johan Jauhari, both of Indonesia, secured the silver and bronze medals a time of 1:56:12 and 1:57: 36, respectively.

31-year-old San had won three silver medals at SEA Games held in 2013, 2015 and 2017.



Thirteen male athletes from seven regional countries took part in the event.



The Duathlon event at SEA Games 31 has two sets of medals for men's and women's individual events. Athletes compete in a 10km run, 40km cycling and 5km run.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.



It features 40 sports with 523 events, drawing around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.