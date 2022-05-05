SEA Games 31: Phu Tho sets up LED display to serve football fans





The province’s Viet Tri Stadium will host fixtures in Group A of men’s football, including of Vietnam’s U23 team, from May 6-21.

Thousands of people gathered at the sports complex of Phu Tho from May 2 night to buy tickets for Vietnam's football match against Indonesia.

The match, assessed as the fiercest in Group A, will take place on May 6.

Previously on May 4, the organising committee checked security work for SEA Games 31 in the province.

The Phu Tho Military High Command together with units of Military Zone 2 stationed in the province will inspect locations and devise security plans at accommodation facilities, training grounds and competition venues of the Games.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities.

Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.