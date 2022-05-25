SEA Games 31: Malaysian media impressed with host Vietnam

In an article titled ‘Hanoi SEA Games ends in colorful, vibrant, spectacular style’, Vikneswaran Raman of the Malaysian news agency Bernama reviewed highlights of the Games’ closing ceremony at Hanoi's My Dinh Indoor Athletics Arena. The reporter said the ceremony, powered by stunning light shows and marked the rejuvenation of sports in the region.



The article also noted Vietnam in its second time hosting the sports event, topped the medal tally with a massive 205-125-116 medal haul.



Echoing the view, the news site The Star lauded the successful organization of the Games and the 90-minute warm and joyful farewell to international friends after excellent competitions.



In an article reviewing Malaysia’s journey at the event, the New Straits Times showed an excitement to witness the competitions of 584 Malaysian athletes after more than two years lacking of activities due to the COVID-19 epidemic.



It said Vietnam had hosted the tournament smoothly with few refereeing or controversial issues, which once happened in previous editions./.