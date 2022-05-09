SEA Games 31: Ly Hoang Nam remains Vietnam’s gold hope

Tennis player Ly Hoang Nam, who won gold medal at the men’s single event at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in the Philippines in 2019, continues to be a hope for Vietnamese tennis at the ongoing 31st SEA Games (SEA Games 31), according to SEA Games 31's Organising Committee.



The top Southeast Asian tennis player join Trinh Linh Giang, Le Quoc Khanh, Nguyen Van Phuong, Pham Minh Tuan, Fodor Csilla, Chanelle Van Nguyen, Savanna Ly Nguyen, Dao Minh Trang, Tran Thuy Thanh Truc in the Vietnamese tennis team.



SEA Games 31’ tennis competitions will take place at Hanaka Paris Ocean Park tennis courts in Tu Son, Bac Ninh province, from May 13-22.



Nam said that the successful defence of the gold medal will be a gift for his Vietnamese fans who have always followed and supported him throughout his career.



Before the SEA Games 31, Nam finished the M15 Chiangrai tournament series held in Thailand with runner-up position of M15 Chiangrai 2.



Commenting on the prospects of the Vietnamese tennis at the 31st SEA Games, Nguyen Quoc Ky, Vice Chairman of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Tennis Federation, said that the country's players have made considerable progress. Strong performance by young men's and women's teams at international matches is a good warm-up for the 31st SEA Games./.