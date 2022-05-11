SEA Games 31: Kurash athletes win four gold medals for Vietnam

To Thi Trang bags the first gold medal for Vietnam at SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)

Trang gained most points in the women’s under-48kg category at Hoai Duc Gymnasium in Hanoi’s Hoai Duc district.



She defeated Su Khin Khin of Myanmar and Vo Thi Thuy Duong of Vietnam, though suffered a loss to Thailand's Kumlert Dung Dara.



In the final, Trang faced Helen Aclopen of the Philippines, who had an identical record in her previous fights leading up to their meet.



Trang faced no difficulty in beating Aclopen to become the first champion of Vietnam at SEA Games 31 on home turf.



Speaking to the media after her victory, Trang said the first match was the most difficult for her. Despite being quite nervous, she was still confident that she could win it and bring home a medal.



She said that she just want to go home and share happiness with her family. Trang gained most points in the women’s under-48kg category at Hoai Duc Gymnasium in Hanoi’s Hoai Duc district.She defeated Su Khin Khin of Myanmar and Vo Thi Thuy Duong of Vietnam, though suffered a loss to Thailand's Kumlert Dung Dara.In the final, Trang faced Helen Aclopen of the Philippines, who had an identical record in her previous fights leading up to their meet.Trang faced no difficulty in beating Aclopen to become the first champion of Vietnam at SEA Games 31 on home turf.Speaking to the media after her victory, Trang said the first match was the most difficult for her. Despite being quite nervous, she was still confident that she could win it and bring home a medal.She said that she just want to go home and share happiness with her family.

Following Trang's victory, Bui Minh Quan, Nguyen Pham Hong Mo and Tran Thuong secured three other gold medals for Vietnam in the men's 81kg, women's 52kg and men's 90kg categories.

Ten kurash weight classes of the men’s and women’s categories are scheduled to last until May 13 at the Hoai Duc Gymnasium.



At the previous SEA Games 30 in the Philippines when the sport first appeared in the event, Vietnam won seven golds, one silver, and two bronzes./.