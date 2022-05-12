Making news
SEA Games 31: Kurash athletes secure two more golds for Vietnam
In addition to the two golds, kurash athletes grabbed two silver and two bronze medals.
Le Cong Hoang Hai won a gold medal in the men's under-60 kg category, while his teammate Le Duc Dong took a gold in the men's under-66 kg category at Hoai Duc Gymnasium in Hanoi’s Hoai Duc district.
This is the first gold medal of Le Cong Hoang Hai as he attended the regional sports event for the first time, while Le Duc Dong successfully defended the gold medal he had won at the previous games in the Philippines.
The Vietnamese kurash athletes won four kurash gold medals on May 10.
Ten kurash weight classes of the men’s and women’s categories are scheduled to last until May 13 at the Hoai Duc Gymnasium.
At the previous SEA Games 30 in the Philippines when the sport first appeared in the event, Vietnam won seven golds, one silver, and two bronzes./.