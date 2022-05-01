SEA Games 31: Hanoi to host various tourism promotion activities

The department said on April 29 that apart from the Tourism Gift Festival around Hoan Kiem Lake from April 29 to May 1, there will be a range of other activities, including the opening ceremony of the Son Tay-Xu Doai Tourism Year and the launch of the Son Tay ancient fortress pedestrian zone on April 30.



The move aims to tap on potential and uphold cultural heritage in the area, thereby contributing to socio-economic development, especially tourism.



The Son Tay-Xu Doai Tourism Year will look to capitalise on cultural tourism potential in combination with resort and adventure tourism sites in the area and neighbouring localities such as Duong Lam ancient village, Va shrine, Mia pagoda and Dong Mo lake.



The Son Tay fortress was a military base built in 1822 in the reign of King Minh Mang to protect Thang Long Imperial Citadel.



The 820-metre-long walking line stretches over Son Tay town's Pho Duc Chinh and Phan Chu Trinh streets, the outer road of Son Tay ancient fortress, the flower garden in the town's centre, the central flower garden area square, the front yard of the town's cultural centre and town's stadium square.



Visitors to President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum will receive gifts on April 30 and May 1, with up to 30,000 gifts to be given by the municipal Tourism Department.



A tourism week takes place in Bat Trang ancient pottery village from April 28 to May 3, with attractive activities and products. Meanwhile, an art and street food space will be kicked off in Tay Ho district on May 6.



Notably, the Hanoi Tourism Festival is slated for May 13-15 on Dinh Tien Hoang street and adjacent streets, and the Hanoi Cuisine and Craft Village Tourism Festival is scheduled for May 19-23 on Le Quang Dao street, Nam Tu Liem district.



To welcome SEA Games 31 guests, the municipal tourism authority has held three training courses targeting staff of lodging facilities and those involving community-based tourism.



To date, the Department of Culture and Sports has made eight short films featuring the city’s culture, cuisine and craft villages, which will be screened at tourist accommodations.



Hanoi sets a target of welcoming around 3.2 million tourists in the second quarter of this year, including 150,000-200,000 foreigners./.