The provincial People's Committee requested the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to coordinate with departments and agencies to develop a plan to ensure security and safety and measures to prevent and control COVID-19.



Spectators will have their temperature checked when they arrive at the stadium, sanitize their hands, and wear masks during the match.



Thien Truong Stadium has a capacity of more than 20,000 people.



Recently, Nam Dinh province invested about 25 billion VND (1.08 million USD) in repairing and upgrading the stadium to serve the Games.



The stadium is the venue for matches of Group B, comprising Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia and Laos.



In the first group matches on May 7, Singapore will face Laos, and Thailand will meet Malaysia.



To ensure electricity for the matches, the Nam Dinh Power Company has set out plans and regularly checked power lines and stations. During the matches, it will suspend the maintenance work and send personnel to the stadium to deal with emergency incidents./.